Crash and ‘incident’ causing traffic delays in Jacksonville Beach | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — 11 AM: A traffic accident and “incident” in the area of South Beach Parkway and Marsh Landing Parkway is causing significant delays Thursday morning. Jacksonville Beach police and Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene.

“Motorists should expect significant delays in the area, including severe backups when exiting J. Turner Butler Boulevard eastbound at Marsh Landing Parkway,” a Jacksonville Beach police social media post states.

Drivers are being asked to continue eastbound on JTB and exit at A1A to avoid congestion.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.