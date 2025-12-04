Crash at Losco and Old St. Augustine will delay bus drop-off, parent pickup for 5 Duval schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools said that a major crash at Losco and Old St. Augustine roads that happened Thursday morning will likely cause significant delays with afternoon bus drop-off and parent pickup.

The schools affected are as follows:

Mandarin High School

Mandarin Middle School

Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

Greenland Pines Elementary School

Loretto Elementary School

Here is the full message that DCPS shared with families:

“Hello families. This is Duval County Public Schools. Please be aware that a major accident at the intersection of Losco Road and Old St. Augustine Road is causing significant traffic delays in the area. As a result, bus drop-offs and parent pickup may be considerably delayed this afternoon. Thank you for your patience as we work to get everyone home safely.”

