DCPS opens second round of applications to fill superintendent position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is officially back on its hunt for a new school superintendent.

Applications for the second hiring effort officially opened Friday.

An initial search back in October failed to produce enough candidates, with only five qualified candidates applying.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge with a mid-year hiring situation,” said Duval School Board Chair Darryl Willie (District 4).

Willie explained there’s optimism this second effort will garner a larger pool of applicants.

“Now that we’re moving towards the end of the year, I think many more candidates will say, you know what? I wrapped up a good tenure with wherever I am ready to move on to a really attractive challenge,” said Willie.

The district has been without a long term superintendent since May of last year, after former Superintendent Dr. Dianna Greene took an early retirement.

Willie said whoever steps into the role next will have plenty of challenges facing them, from school security, managing a $3.5 billion budget and more.

But he added a new superintendent will enter into a district trending in the right direction.

“We have some really positive things going on as far as graduation rates, an opportunity to build some new buildings and innovative education structures. Bu then it’s a landscape where we’re trying to get better every single day, so there’s challenges as well,” said Willie.

Applications will be accepted through April 15.

The board will meet to discuss semifinalists on April 23rd and finalists will meet for on-site interviews on May 13 and 14.

