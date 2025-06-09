Delta flight makes an emergency landing at Cecil Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Delta flight 1576 made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to a spokesperson with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, the flight was bound for Orlando from Atlanta. It landed safely, and we have no reports of injuries.

Delta told Action News Jax that smoke in the cabin prompted the emergency landing. There’s no indication there was an actual fire on board.

There were more than 200 passengers and crew members on the plane. Delta said it is now working to get everyone’s luggage and coordinate ground transportation to Orlando.

The airline released this statement:

“We apologize to our customers for the experience. Safety comes before everything else at Delta and our teams will now focus on taking care of our customers and getting them to their destinations.”

Action News Jax has a crew at Cecil Airport.

Check back here for updates.

