Reported bomb threat at bestbet in Orange Park turns out to be box full of Bibles

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: Orange Park Police have said that the JSO bomb squad used X-ray technology to scan the suspicious box. What they found was a box full of Bibles.

As soon as the bomb squad left the parking lot, a flood of people left the bestbet building, safely. The business was closed for more than three hours as police conducted their investigation.

Orange Park PD said that the Bibles will be taken for evidence.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are investigating a potential bomb threat at the bestbet in Orange Park.

Action News Jax is at the bestbet and it’s still a very active scene as patrol cars are in the parking lot.

The Orange Park Police Department said they received a call about a suspicious package at the parking lot around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Patrol cars immediately blocked off the entire parking lot.

A spokesperson with the police said that someone driving a pickup truck placed a box next to another vehicle and then drove away. A security guard at the property explained this was suspicious so they called police. Orange Park PD requested the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to help investigate.

“There’s no reason to believe that the box is a bomb but they called the JSO bomb squad out of an abundance of caution, Orange Park PD said.

The staff and patrons inside bestbet are currently on lockdown for their safety.

