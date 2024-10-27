FEMA Disaster unemployment assistance available for Georgians impacted by Debby, Helene

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgians who lost their income due to Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene may qualify for Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). This federal program, funded by FEMA and managed by the state, is designed to support individuals who are unable to work or whose primary income has been interrupted due to a federally declared disaster.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The DUA program extends to employees and self-employed workers, including farmers, loggers, commission-based employees, and others not typically eligible for state unemployment benefits. Receiving DUA does not affect eligibility for additional FEMA aid, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS).

Application Deadlines for Eligible Counties:

For those impacted by Tropical Storm Debby:

Deadline: November 25 for residents in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long, and Screven counties.

For those affected by Hurricane Helene:

Deadline: December 2 for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington, and Wheeler counties.

for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington, and Wheeler counties. Deadline: December 3 for Effingham, Elbert, Rabun, and Tift counties.

for Effingham, Elbert, Rabun, and Tift counties. Deadline: December 6 for Brantley, Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Dodge, Fulton, Glynn, Hancock, Long, McIntosh, Newton, Thomas, Warren, and Wayne counties.

Additional counties may be included as further assessments are completed. Those wishing to apply must first submit a regular unemployment insurance claim through the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) either online at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any GDOL career center. Applicants who do not qualify for regular state unemployment may then apply for DUA benefits.

Income verification is required, and applicants should be prepared with proof of earnings, such as income tax returns or quarterly estimated tax records from the most recent tax year. For more information, individuals can visit dol.georgia.gov or call the GDOL customer service line at 1-877-709-8185.

Stay updated on Georgia’s recovery efforts at fema.gov/disaster/4821 and fema.gov/disaster/4830, and follow FEMA Region 4 on social media via X at x.com/femaregion4 or Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.