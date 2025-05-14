‘Disgusting’: Mom of Duval County Jail inmate who later died speaks about her son’s medical records

The mother of an inmate who died after an incident inside the Duval County Jail is speaking out about what’s in her son’s medical records.

Last week, Charles Faggart’s medical records were first obtained and reported by The Tributary, which shared the records with Action News Jax.

The records reveal Faggart’s condition when he was admitted to the hospital and show he had several fractures and internal injuries before he died.

Faggart’s mom Tracey Karpas said it took her nearly 3 hours to read through the records.

“The report was disgusting to me,” Karpas said. “The amount of injures that my son incurred was disgusting.”

She said after looking through them, she learned her son did not have fentanyl in his system or have a seizure leading up to his death, contradicting the redacted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report that said officers witnessed Faggart suffer a seizure and it also said he told them he had taken fentanyl.

“The first thing I saw was no trace of fentanyl in his system,” Karpas said. “Brain activity report from the medical report, shows no history of a seizure at all.”

She also said those medical records show that Faggart had taser barbs removed from his back, something that was not listed in JSO’s redacted report.

Karpas told Action News Jax she just wants justice for her son.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO on Tuesday for an update on the investigation. JSO said it continues to be an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

