Diss track murder lands another Jacksonville man in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A third man linked to the murder of a local rapper is headed to prison.

Abdul Robinson, Jr. reached a plea deal on Tuesday. In exchange for a first-degree murder charge being dropped, he pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Robinson was charged in the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick Jr., who went by Lil’ Buck. McCormick was shot and killed outside an Arlington strip mall.

Hakeem Robinson, Abdul Robinson’s brother, and Leroy Whitaker were convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison on October 1.

Hakeem Robinson, known as Ksoo, is also a Jacksonville rapper. Whitaker is known as ATK Scotty. The group had been feuding with McCormick over a diss track McCormick wrote about Hakeem Robinson’s half-brother.

