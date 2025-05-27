Doctor arrested after road rage incident over cheese prank: SJSO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A respected physician is facing felony charges after St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired a gun during a road rage incident against a group of teenagers — all reportedly sparked by a piece of thrown cheese.

Dr. Bruce Mitchell, a resident of the exclusive Sawgrass community and a former Mayo Clinic physician, was arrested May 17 after allegedly chasing five teens down in his black Range Rover and firing two gunshots into the air.

According to an incident report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the confrontation began near the intersection of Sawgrass Drive East and Ponte Vedra Boulevard. The teens told deputies they had been stopped in traffic when one of them jokingly tossed a piece of cheese from the backseat, which flew over Mitchell’s vehicle.

Believing the prank was harmless, the group continued driving. But deputies say Mitchell then pursued the boys at high speed, honking, swerving, and eventually brandishing a firearm.

“Cheese doesn’t hurt anybody,” said one local. “I don’t think firing shots was necessary. That was a bit extreme.”

Mitchell reportedly told deputies he believed he had been shot at first — a claim investigators found no evidence to support. A search of the teens’ truck revealed no firearms.

Mitchell is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Mitchell’s professional biography indicates he worked at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville for 14 years before returning to Emory University in 2010.

Action News Jax attempted to contact him at his residence, but no one answered the door.

The teenagers, whose names have not been released due to their ages, called 911 during the incident and told deputies they feared for their lives.

The Mayo Clinic released the following statement about his arrest:

“Dr. Mitchell’s employment with Mayo Clinic ended in late 2009. We’re aware of media reports of current charges against him which are unrelated to his past employment with us.”

