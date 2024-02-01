Donna Marathon Weekend begins Friday, races on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Marathon is this weekend, and runners are gearing up to run for a cause.

The DONNA Marathon is put on annually by the DONNA Foundation, which was started by Jacksonville mayor and breast cancer survivor Donna Deegan.

The marathon is a big fundraising event to raise money for breast cancer research.

DONNA Marathon Weekend features both the DONNA Dash and the FIS DONNA 5K.

The DONNA Dash is a one-mile fun run for families. The FIS DONNA 5K will take runners through the heart of Jacksonville’s sports district and ends under the Everbank Stadium scoreboard.

The event will also feature the DONNA Expo inside Everbank Stadium, which will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Bold Events Kids Zone.

The FIS DONNA 5K will start at 8 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Everbank Stadium, but doors open at 6:30 a.m. for packet pickup inside the expo. The DONNA Dash starts at 9:30 a.m. in the same place. Free parking is available in Lot J.

The registration fee for the one-mile run is $25 and the 5K is $45.

To register online and learn more about DONNA Marathon Weekend, visit breastcancermarathon.com.

