Driver killed after crashing into tree in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 36-year-old man from Old Town died early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Columbia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on NE Range Road near NE Williams Street.

The man was driving north when he failed to make a curve, went off the road to the left, and hit a tree.

FHP confirmed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

No one else was in the car, and no other vehicles were involved, FHP said.

