Driver killed in Northside Jacksonville hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a truck turned into the path he was driving in striking his vehicle early Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of Gold Star Family Parkway and Pecan Park Road.

The victim was driving a Chevy S10 eastbound on Gold Star Family Parkway while a Chey Silverado was headed westbound. The driver of the Silverado turned into the path of the S10 colliding with it, Jacksonville police said at a news conference.

The driver of the Silverado, which police said was the at-fault vehicle, exited the truck and tried to tend to the injured S10 driver, police said. He then ran from the accident scene on foot, police said.

The driver of the S10 was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office drone team and K9 unit scoured the area, but were unable to find the driver.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or identity is asked to contact police contact JSO at 630-0500, Email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

