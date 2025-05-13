Driver trapped in burning vehicle after hitting tree, dies in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A person is dead after a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday in Bradford County. The accident occurred at about 2 a.m. at SE 109th Street.

A silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on SE 109th Street towards SE 45th Street when the vehicle left the roadway, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver overcorrected causing the SUV to spinout and crash into a tree. “The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames with the driver entrapped inside,” the news release states. “The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The identity of the driver was not released.

