Duval County Public Schools considering boundary changes for 13 Westside-area elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents are concerned about the Duval County School district possibly changing the boundaries of several schools on the Westside.

A meeting was held Thursday at Cedar Hills Elementary School, one of 13 schools being considered for the alterations.

The other schools on the list are:

Hidden Oaks

Jacksonville Heights

Hyde Park

Hyde Grove

Normandy Village

Gregory Drive

Timucuan

Bayview

Sadie Tillis

Crystal Springs

Ramona

Ruth Upson

This proposal comes as the district faces declining enrollment and funding challenges.

The district said updating boundaries would help ensure there is balanced enrollment among all schools, preventing too many students from being assigned to one single school and better addressing traffic considerations.

As of now, there is a working group made up of stakeholders that will be providing input on the boundary changes. That group will review the data, history, and facts related to a topic or proposal in order to develop recommendations for the superintendent.

“I think it’s important to have meetings like this to try and figure out solutions,” said Marce Julia, a parent.

Julia said he does have concerns about the logistics of the proposal which includes buses for students and school staffing.

Another parent, Michelle Colon, has two kids that attend Cedar Hills Elementary School. She’s also worried.

“This is a headache for us,” said Colon. “The kids are sad because they think they are going to lose their friends and lose their teachers.”

The discussions involve proposals that would not go into effect until after the conclusion of the 2025-26 school year.

