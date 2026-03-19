Duval County Public Schools to host webinar on magnet lottery next steps March 26

Families who recently received magnet lottery results can gain clarity on their next steps in the school planning process through an upcoming webinar.

Scheduled for March 26 at 12 p.m., the session will address key questions and provide insights into future open enrollment opportunities. This informative event aims to support parents in making informed decisions for the next school year.

For registration, click here.

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