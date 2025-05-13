Substitute teacher arrested after guns, ammo, knife found in his car on campus, Duval Schools says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A now-former substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was found to have several weapons in his vehicle on a Duval County Public Schools campus.

Abdiel Alexander Badillo-Martinez, 29, is facing charges of possession of a short-barreled gun, rifle, or machine gun; and carry concealed weapon or firearm in any elementary/secondary school facility, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, one of the paraprofessionals at Southside Estates Elementary School told the school safety officer that Badillo-Martinez told her “that he was homeless and had to keep his firearm in his vehicle because he had nowhere to keep it,” the arrest report said.

The paraprofessional said she learned this information Monday when she assisted him with getting a locksmith to open his car when it was on campus, the report said. She saw a gun on his floorboard and told him he couldn’t have a gun on his campus.

The school security officer and a sergeant went to speak with Badillo-Martinez and Principal Teresa Dowdell-Brown said in a message to parents that students were “cleared” from the building while police were investigating and “limited the movement of students throughout the entire school.”

When Badillo-Martinez’s car was searched by police, they found “that the substitute had multiple weapons, an extensive amount of ammunition, and a knife stored in his car,” Brown’s message said.

Brown said in her message that “the substitute will be blocked from working in our school or in any Duval County Public School in the future.”

Here is the full message from Brown that was sent to Southside Estates families:

“Hello Southside Estates families, this is Principal Brown calling to make you aware of a concerning situation that played out on campus earlier today.

“It began late yesterday afternoon when one of our staff members became aware that a substitute teacher had a weapon stored in his car. This morning, the staff member reported that information to school police. The police investigated and discovered that the substitute had multiple weapons, an extensive amount of ammunition, and a knife stored in his car.

“While the police were investigating, we cleared the students from building 11, which is where the substitute was teaching and limited the movement of students throughout the entire school. Once the investigation was completed and building 11 was determined to be safe, the students returned to their classrooms.

“The substitute, whose name is Abdiel Badillo-Martinez, was subsequently arrested and faces multiple charges. While it does not appear that he was armed while in the classroom or in the school building, it is illegal to have firearms anywhere on school property. As a result of this incident, the substitute will be blocked from working in our school or in any Duval County Public School in the future.

“In addition, while I am grateful that the staff member made the report this morning, information of that nature should have been reported immediately. I assure you that I am addressing this aspect of the situation as a human resources matter, as well.

“The safety of your children is our first goal, and we all share in the partnership to keep our campus secure. In that regard, I appreciate your partnership in keeping our students and staff safe and for your support of our school. Thanks again. Good-bye.”

