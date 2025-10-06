Board members voice concern ahead of vote to sell Duval Schools’ downtown headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With less than a day until the Duval County School Board votes on whether to sell its downtown headquarters and buy a new office space, some board members spoke out Monday ahead of the key decision.

For weeks, Action News Jax has been reporting on Fleet Landing’s $20 million offer to purchase the district’s central office on Prudential Drive.

The plan also includes a $14 million relocation to a new building in Baymeadows — a move that has raised questions among some board members about the financial and logistical impact.

We reached out to all seven Duval County School Board members to learn where they stand before Tuesday’s vote. Only two — Cindy Pearson and Melody Bolduc — responded.

Pearson has been vocal about her opposition to the move. In a Facebook post, she said she believes the district should remain at its current Southbank location while continuing to search for a more central option.

During a September board workshop, Pearson also voiced concern about plans to host future board meetings at the Schultz Center, saying accessibility should be a top priority.

“I can tell you it’s not particularly convenient to take public transportation to the Schultz,” Pearson said. “So if it’s a matter of convenience for the public, I don’t know that we’re really hitting that mark.”

Bolduc also told Action News Jax she has “great reservations” about the deal, pointing to concerns with the district’s financing plan and feedback from both her constituents and a city council member.

Last week, Chase Properties Development Group submitted a competing $17.2 million offer that would transform the Southbank site into a mixed-use waterfront development. Despite that new bid, district leaders told Action News Jax they still plan to move forward with Fleet Landing’s offer — which would turn the current headquarters site into a retirement community.

Bolduc said she has not yet decided how she will vote Tuesday night, but she believes the Chase Properties proposal might be better received by the community.

The board is expected to make its final decision during Tuesday’s meeting at 6 p.m.

