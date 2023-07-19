Calling all dog lovers! ACPS needs homes for hundreds of dogs as kennels reach critical capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care & Protective Services needs help finding 325 dogs a home because its kennels are full.

ACPS said that it’s currently caring for 325, which exceeds its maximum physical capacity by 50 dogs. As a result, there simply isn’t any more room or enough staff to care for any more dogs.

In a Facebook post, ACPS is asking the community to find homes for a minimum of 75 medium and large dogs by the end of the week.

The organization’s adoption center is located at 2020 Forest Street and is open weekdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All pets available for adoption or foster can be viewed HERE.

If you can’t adopt or foster, ACPS is asking community members to spread the word.

The adoption fee for dogs over 25 pounds will be waived through Sunday.

