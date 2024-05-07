City of Jacksonville hosts phone bank to answer questions about new mental health initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville and city leaders roll out a mental health initiative, they also are answering questions about the resources available.

Right now, officials are holding a mental health awareness phone bank at WJCT in Downtown Jacksonville.

Phone lines opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, so interested parties could be connected to the right resources.

On Monday, city leaders marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Month with a new initiative.

It’s a 3-pronged initiative that includes funding to add 2 more staff members to United Way’s 988 hotline, more than $400,000 to improve your mental health services with help from Angel Kids Pediatric and a new website to connect those in need to the right resources.

This new initiative is crucial, as city leaders say mental health is impacting kids more than ever before.

“This is an issue that we all need to get behind and pay attention to,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

“Let us commit to breaking down stigmas, fostering empathy and creating a culture of support and understanding.

For those wishing to call in and ask questions, dial 904-516-2551. Phone lines will be open until 7 p.m.

