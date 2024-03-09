Critical work being done by FDOT on Jacksonville’s Dames Point Bridge cables this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several traffic delays are happening Saturday and Sunday as the Florida Department of Transportation performs critical maintenance on the Dames Point Bridge.

The work, officials say, is vital to preventing damage and possible collapse of the major commuter bridge.

Action News Jax’s Logan MacDonald got a behind-the-scenes look at the dangerous work on Saturday.

FDOT workers and others worked to maintain wind ties on the Dames Point Bridge on Saturday morning. It’s dangerous work done once every other year on bridges across Jacksonville.

“These are people, these are mothers, brothers, you know, fathers, daughters, that we all work here together to make sure that our infrastructure is safe, reliable, and convenient for people,” said Hampton Ray, Community Outreach Coordinator for FDOT.

But it’s work that if not done properly -- or at all -- could put the lives of everyone who crosses one of Jacksonville’s most traveled bridges in danger.

“Basically, if, if the cables were not maintained, ultimately would cause vibratory deterioration of the bridge. So it really is an important piece,” Ray said.

Workers also make sure taxpayer dollars aren’t going to waste on vital infrastructure in the River City.

“These investments in our infrastructure are massive, and we recognize that so we want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and maintain the structures for as long as possible,” Ray said.

