Donna Deegan officially becomes Jacksonville’s first female mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — History was made Saturday as Donna Deegan was sworn in as the city of Jacksonville’s first female mayor.

Deegan, a Democrat, takes office following Republican Lenny Curry’s eight years in office.

The theme of Deegan’s inauguration ceremony was “A New Day.”

Mayor Deegan officially took the reins of the city at noon Saturday. She has deep ties in Jacksonville. A fifth-generation Jacksonvillian, former Jacksonville TV anchor, cousin of a former mayor, and founder of the Donna Foundation which has a mission “to finish breast cancer.”

Deegan’s inaugural ceremony in many ways felt like a family reunion. Hosted by her former co-worker Shannon Ogden, a former Jacksonville TV anchor.

Read: Donna Deegan reflects on Duval roots and unifying Jacksonville as next mayor

“The future of this city has never been brighter,” Ogden said.

Introduced by her uncle and sworn in by a judge who used to work as a photographer alongside Deegan years ago.

And a final performance in the form of a recording of her father, who passed away when she was a young adult.

Read: Mayor-elect Donna Deegan announces next round of staff and department leadership appointments

Deegan said she will have a renewed focus on infrastructure and resiliency along with more dollars for neglected neighborhoods, healthcare, and small business.

“And on this new day, while I know I will be far from perfect, I promise I will do everything in my power to live up to your faith in me,” Deegan said.

A big part of that commitment harkens back to a promise made early on the campaign trail to give the people a voice in city hall and break down walls of division.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“In a time of great political division. In a world that so often gives into cynicism. Despite the pundits and the proclamations that money and entrenched power are the inevitable victors, you chose love. The highest power of all,” Deegan said.

Deegan will have four years to make good on those promises. In an early sign of bipartisanship, Mayor Deegan has already appointed some notable Republicans to positions in her administration. She faces a Republican supermajority on council who she’ll have to negotiate with to accomplish her goals and tackle a slate of difficult issues facing the city.

Action News Jax first told you while Deegan was running for mayor, her priorities were growing the local economy and helping small businesses. Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes spoke one-on-one with Deegan about how she plans to keep those promises.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I think that to connect people with things like façade grants and incubator programs, things that will help them, help them envision and grow their small business. making sure that we’re educating people about the tools that are available to them,” Deegan said.

Deegan said she’ll also have town hall meetings on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ proposed $2 billion plan for stadium renovations and a surrounding entertainment district. Deegan said she hopes to start negotiations with the team by the end of July or early August.

Before Saturday’s inauguration, outgoing mayor Curry gave well wishes to Mayor Deegan as she takes office. On Twitter, Curry said his heart is full as Mayor Deegan steps into her role as the city’s new leader.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.