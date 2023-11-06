Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Hold My Hand” because Hootie & the Blowfish are touring again and will come to Jacksonville in 2024.

Known for their 90s hits like, “Only Wanna Be With You” and “Let Her Cry,” the band’s Summer Camp with Trucks Tour with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain will be in downtown Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Sept. 24.

Hootie & the Blowfish’s lineup includes Darius Rucker, who has had a successful country career for the past several years, on lead vocals; Mark Bryan on lead guitar; Dean Felber on bass guitar; and Jim Sonefeld on drums.

Hootie Hootie & the Blowfish at the Troubadour LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Dean Felber, Jim Sonefeld, Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish perform onstage during Hootie & the Blowfish at The Troubadour on November 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Hootie & the Blowfish) (Rich Fury)

Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Tuesday and the general sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

