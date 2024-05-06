Jacksonville officials to open first part of Emerald Trail today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city officials will cut the ribbon on the first completed stretch of the Emerald Trail on Monday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The $184 million project is more than 30 miles, connecting 14 neighborhoods.

Wednesday’s ribbon cutting will officially open the Lavilla link of the trail. The Lavilla link connects Brooklyn to the S-Line rail trail through the historic Lavilla neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A U.S. DOT neighborhood access and equity grant will cover $147 million of the project. The city will match up to $37 million.

However, back in 2021, the City Council approved raising the local gas option gas tax 6 cents, which would have generated $132 million for the Emerald Trail. The money will still be used to cover the $37 million local match.

Read: AAA says relief possibly in sight as Florida gas prices reach 2024 highs

Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem said the federal grant will help the city finish the Emerald Trail by 2030.

“I’m very proud of the City Council. When the gas tax was debated a few years ago, we allotted $132 million toward the Emerald Trail through our actions, and that $132 million was very useful, as the JTA, the mayor and other people went up to Washington to get more money if they could show them the investment locally that we had already made. That enabled them to get that,” said Salem.

The Emerald Trail Lavilla link ribbon-cutting celebration will start at 10 a.m. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is expected to be there, and you can count on Action News Jax to be there too.

Read: Hottest week so far this year underway

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.