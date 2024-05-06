AAA says relief possibly in sight as Florida gas prices reach 2024 highs

TAMPA, Fla. — Relief may be in sight after Florida gas prices rose to 2024 highs. The state average reached $3.64 per gallon on Friday, which tied the with 2024 high set in mid-April.

The state average has since declined 3 cents per gallon. Sunday’s state average was $3.61 per gallon, which is only 3 cents more than what drivers paid this time last year. It’s also well below the 2023 ($3.85) and 2022 highs ($4.89).

“Drivers will likely be happy to hear that they may soon get a break from rising prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, public relations manager for AAA. “The price of oil took a step back last week, enabling gasoline futures to drop 20 cents per gallon.”

After spending the better part of the past 2 months above $80 per barrel, the U.S. price of oil dropped below $80 per barrel on Wednesday, and settled at $78.11 per barrel on Friday. That was a 7% drop from the week before.

About half the price of gasoline is influenced by oil prices. The $5.74 per barrel weekly decline is equivalent to a 10-15 cent swing in gasoline prices.

“Unless those prices suddenly rebound this week, drivers should see gas prices steadily move lower,” Jenkins said.

Oil analysts attribute the price drop to a surprise increase in U.S. commercial oil inventories and signs that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could be weakening.

You can view local average gas prices at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.77), Naples ($3.70), Homosassa Springs ($3.68)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-For Walton Beach ($3.35), Pensacola ($3.37), Panama City ($3.38)

