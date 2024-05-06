JSO: Woman shot in argument at hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman is expected to be okay after she was shot at a hotel on New Kings Road.

According to detectives, at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, a man and a woman got into an argument inside a hotel room. Detectives believe the man then brandished a gun and shot the woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

JSO said the suspect is in custody, and the incident poses no public threat.

Detectives are currently doing interviews to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

