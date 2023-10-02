Jacksonville police release report, mugshot for suspect apparently slammed to ground during arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has just released a new report shedding more light on an arrest that led to officers appearing to slam a suspect to the ground while handcuffed.

We also received the suspect’s mugshot. We want to warn you, it may be hard to look at.

You can see 24-year-old Le’keian Woods’ face bruised and swollen.

Video of his arrest near Toledo Road and Powers Avenue on Friday has gone viral.

Woods’ family and the community tell Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson that they want the officers involved held accountable.

According to Woods’ arrest report, he ran from police after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

A portion of the video posted on social media appears to show an officer slamming Woods while he was already on the ground in handcuffs. Woods can later be seen with a bloody and swollen face.

According to the report, Detectives were doing surveillance earlier that day at a gas station on Toledo Road and Powers Avenue before the encounter with Woods.

Officers observed a Dodge Durango parked at a gas pump, but no one was pumping gas.

They later observed a Dodge Ram arrive with three people inside. One of those people was Woods, the police report said.

Woods got into the back seat of the Durango and began to count money, according to the report. Action News Jax spoke with Woods’ mother Natassia Woods on Sunday and she said it wasn’t right that officers beat her son.

“I could not believe they would do that to a person. Because if you kick a dog, or do something to an animal, you’re going down. So it’s OK to beat a human down like that, and there ain’t no pressure?”

