Jacksonville sheriff to give update on ‘long-term criminal investigation’ with ‘multiple arrests’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is set to give a briefing Wednesday afternoon on “a long-term criminal investigation resulting in multiple arrests.”

The briefing is set to begin at noon. Action News Jax will carry the developments LIVE on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon. Click on the link below to watch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.