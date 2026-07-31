Jacksonville Symphony Chorus holding auditions for 2026-27 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony Chorus is looking for new voices for next season.

You must be 18 or older to audition.

Auditions are held by appointment only in August, so registration is required.

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The auditions will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Trinity Parish, Silverleaf (St. Augustine)

— Trinity Parish, Silverleaf (St. Augustine) Wednesday, Aug. 19 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Fernandina Beach)

— St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Fernandina Beach) Saturday, Aug. 22 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (Downtown Jacksonville)

For more information on how to register, click here.

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