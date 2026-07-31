Duval County

Jacksonville Symphony Chorus holding auditions for 2026-27 season

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Jacksonville Symphony The Jacksonville Symphony logo from their website
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony Chorus is looking for new voices for next season.

You must be 18 or older to audition.

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Auditions are held by appointment only in August, so registration is required.

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The auditions will take place at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 18 | 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Trinity Parish, Silverleaf (St. Augustine)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 19 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Fernandina Beach)
  • Saturday, Aug. 22 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts (Downtown Jacksonville)

For more information on how to register, click here.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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