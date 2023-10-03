JSO: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in College Gardens neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot in the area of Fairfax Road and 3rd Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 6:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area when they heard multiple gunshots. Moments later, ShotSpotter activated for the same area.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his late 20s inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Police also located a man in his 40s nearby with a gunshot wound to his upper extremities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the man in the car dead. The other victim was transported to a local hospital but has already been released.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units responded and are conducting an ongoing investigation. Homicide detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and any surveillance video that could assist in the investigation.

Read: JSO: Child drowns in pond at Paradise Island apartments on Jacksonville’s Southside

At this time, there is no suspect description or motive for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can make a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: ‘Six centimeters from my baby’s head;’ Pregnant woman shot in Spring Glen area shares her story

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.