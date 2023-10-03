‘Six centimeters from my baby’s head;’ Pregnant woman shot in Spring Glen area shares her story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Loren Guinn’s main concern is for her unborn baby.

Guinn said more than a dozen shots were fired in her direction and that she was struck about five times. Fortunately, her baby was untouched but the emotions surrounding her shooting are still very raw.

“You know, the whole time I was laying there just begging them to save my baby,” Guinn said. “But he did, God saved him. He’s fine, kicking.”

Guinn is 33 weeks pregnant. On Fri., Sept. 29, around midnight, she was shot while hanging out with her child’s father at a recording studio off Gibson Road. Guinn said as she was heading to her car she walked right past the alleged shooters.

“Thought it was a homeless person asleep because the car was on and he was just kind of laid back in the front seat, got in the car, looked up and hard shots and just saw him running towards me shooting,” Guinn said.

That’s when she said two suspects wearing ski masks approached her car and started shooting. Luckily, she was inside the car when the shots were fired. Guinn said about 18 shots were fired at her. She was hit 5 times with one bullet coming a little too close to her unborn son.

“I was shot in my pelvis,” Guinn said. “They don’t want to take it out (bullet)... it’s about six centimeters from my baby’s head.”

She spoke to a detective on Monday who told her they’re still looking for the suspects. Guinn said she is scared to go outside knowing the men who tried to kill her are still out there.

Her message to them:

“It’s not worth it. Like you, you’re not only tried to take my life and other people’s life but you’re taking your life from your family as well. Because you get caught going to prison for life. You tried to kill two people and pregnant, the baby,” Guinn said.

She is on bedrest until her baby is born. Since she can’t work, and now has medical bills piling up.

“I can’t rest now, I can’t clean,” Guinn said. “[I] really thank God his crib’s been put together but other than that, can’t do anything.”

Guinn has created a GoFundMe page to support her and her unborn child.

Police are still looking for the suspects. If you have any information you’re asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

