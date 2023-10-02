JSO: Man dead following overnight shooting in Moncrief neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a shooting on Royal Court Lane.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area initially due to ShotSpotter saying there were gunshots in the area. They then received a call that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.

Read: Protesters gather outside Jacksonville police headquarters in response to viral video

Detectives with JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also submit tips online by emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Jaguars get it done in London taking down the Atlanta Falcons 23-7

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.