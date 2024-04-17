Laura Street Trio plans not dead yet, Jacksonville’s DIA looking at new resolution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans in the works for the Laura Street Trio may still have a chance with the property’s current owner.

The Downtown Investment Authority is set to meet Wednesday to discuss a new resolution that would keep the door open.

It comes as the historic buildings have sat empty in the heart of downtown for decades.

DIA’s CEO Lori Boyer originally asked the city to stop negotiations with developer Steve Atkins.

But now the DIA board wants to continue discussions with Atkins.

Instead, it only wants to step back from a proposal that would have city funds backing the new construction of a hotel and apartments surrounding the existing trio of buildings.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant told you last week how DIA’s resolution called on the Jacksonville City Council to stop negotiations with Atkins over concerns about a term sheet that would require the city to back a Capital One loan for new construction on the site.

City Councilmember Matt Carlucci, who helped save the Trio from demolition 23 years ago, said the original resolution was premature.

“It’s the dead center of the core and we want to make it the live center of the downtown core,” Carlucci said.

It appears the DIA board would agree, asking Boyer to change the wording of the resolution.

A new resolution will be discussed at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting and comes as Boyer’s contract is up for discussion.

