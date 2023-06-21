Neptune Beach swears in its new city manager

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council swore in its new city manager Tuesday night.

Richard Pike was officially sworn into the position after working as the interim city manager since February. Before that, he was the city’s police chief.

Pike will have a starting pay of $140,000 a year, with a potential raise each year.

Action News Jax first told you when former city manager Stefen Wynn was fired in January after three years on the job.

Wynn approved the controversial “Big Green Monster.” That’s the name some neighbors have for a water tank that the city is now working to have removed.

Last fall, council members accused Wynn of bullying city employees and using profanity in the workplace.

