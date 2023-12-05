Ocean Network Express brings new West India container service to JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning in May 2024, Ocean Network Express (ONE) will launch its new West India North America (WIN) container service, directly connecting the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) with 7 ports in Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Egypt.

The weekly WIN service will be operated by a fleet of 9 ships, all operated by ONE.

The port rotation will be Bin Qasim, Pakistan; Hazira, Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Damietta, Egypt; Algeciras, Spain; New York; Savannah; Jacksonville; Charleston; Norfolk; Damietta; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; and back to Bin Qasim.

This will be JAXPORT’s first direct container service with each of these 7 ports, with Damietta, Jeddah and Algeciras also serving as major shipment hubs in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

“We are proud of our partnership with ONE, which has now opened up a new gateway for us,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “These new ports’ calls and connections will link Jacksonville to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, attracting more cargo and the jobs it supports to our city and state.”

The goods the ships are expected to bring to the area are electronics, perishable food items and retail goods, including textiles and clothing.

“The addition of this service is a significant step in our commercial strategy to be a true global port that offers direct connections to the world’s major trade lanes,” said JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek. “South Asia, the Mediterranean and the Middle East all play an important role in world trade, and importers and exporters are now able to access these regions directly through JAXPORT.”

The weekly service will call the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal (JCT) at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal home.

WIN is ONE’s second service at JAXPORT. The shipping line also offers existing service from JAXPORT to destinations in Asia and Canada through the EC5 rotation operated by the Alliance.

