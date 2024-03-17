Pedestrian killed in crash on Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV late Saturday night on Normandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said in a news release the crash happened around 11:46 p.m.

A silver Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Jacksonville man was traveling westbound on Normandy just east of Blair Road, FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said, “The pedestrian entered the left westbound lane of Normandy Boulevard from the center grass median, directly in front of the Chevy Equinox.”

The pedestrian, only identified as a male in the FHP news release, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, FHP said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.