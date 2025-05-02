Rabies alert in effect after coyote killed in Atlantic Beach tests positive

A rabies alert has been issued for a portion of Jacksonville’s Beaches after a coyote killed in Atlantic Beach was found to have rabies, the Florida Department of Health in Duval County said.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Duval County:

Northern boundary: Modesky Park

Southern boundary: Seagate Avenue

Eastern boundary: Beach Avenue

Western boundary: San Pablo Road North

DOH-Duval provided the following map:

Rabies alert map, 5/2/25 Rabies alert map, 5/2/25

Action News Jax told you about the coyote being involved in several attacks earlier this week in the area of Begonia Street of Atlantic Beach.

On Thursday, the coyote was finally located and killed.

The DOH-Duval said it is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area.

“All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population,” the DOH-Duval said in a news release.

DOH-Duval said people should take the following precautions while the rabies alert is in effect:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property.

If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Animal Care and Protective Services at 904-630-CITY.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Duval by calling 904-253-1295.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Animal Care and Protective Services at 904-630-CITY.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

