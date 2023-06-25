Timucuan Parks Foundation introduces lager to help fund Jacksonville park preservation

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation presents Timucuan Trails Lager by Ink Factory Brewing to support its preservation projects.

The brewery created the beer as a collaboration to help raise awareness and support for Timucuan Parks Foundation’s programming, promotion and volunteer efforts in Jacksonville’s national, state and city preservation parks. It is located at 602 Shetter Ave. in Jacksonville Beach.

Timucuan Parks Foundation will receive 10% of the proceeds from each batch of the Timucuan Trails Lager, a dry-hopped lager made with American pilsner malt, layered with mosaic, mosaic incognito and mosaic cryo. The money raised by the sale of the beer will go directly to supporting TPF’s mission and vision to preserve, promote and enhance Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education and enjoyment.

Ink Factory Brewing is a microbrewery, taproom, espresso bar and co-work space. It opened its doors in 2021 in the historic district of Jacksonville Beach inside a former magazine publishing warehouse.

For more information, visit inkfactorybrewing.com.

