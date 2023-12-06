Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa thankful for prayers, support after Jaguars QB injured during MNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sending her thanks for fans’ “prayers and support” after her husband suffered a high ankle sprain during Monday night’s 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marissa Lawrence, who is a fixture at Jaguars games cheering on her husband, did a Instagram gameday takeover for the “Women of the NFL” account, showing the sights and sounds of the Jags’ first Monday Night Football game in 12 years.

After her husband’s injury, she shared a post on the Women of the NFL IG story and re-shared it on her own IG story. It included a picture of her and her friends at the game with the following text:

“Ended the night not the way we were expecting. Thank you for all the prayers and support! Football is a crazy life and I love that this page brings a spotlight to the women because it truly takes someone special to walk this walk. The highs are high but the lows can be low and there are so many amazing women in this league who walk it gracefully and with so much love and kindness. Grateful today and every day for our health and the Jags community 🤍”

Marissa Lawrence then shared another post on her IG story that showed video of her scrolling through all of the comments showing support she and Trevor have received:

“Really overwhelmed by people’s kindness and love. Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support. Grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing people 🤍🤍🤍”

Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson described Trevor Lawrence’s condition on Tuesday as “stable” and would not say either way if he thought his QB would play in Sunday’s away game against the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m not going to put that timetable on Trevor,” Pederson said. “I’m not gonna put him in a box like that. We’ll see how he is in a couple of days.”

