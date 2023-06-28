Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-295 near Duval Road in Jacksonville, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman died on Tuesday night after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 near Duval Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said a 30-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving an SUV southbound in the northbound lanes of I-295.

A 57-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving a sedan going northbound in the northbound lanes on I-295.

The woman’s SUV struck the man’s sedan in the front, causing both vehicles to rotate counter-clockwise.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The man’s sedan ended up on its right side, obstructing the northbound left and center lanes on I-295.

The woman’s SUV “came to final rest obstructing the left northbound lane of I-295,” FHP said.

The woman died from her injuries and the man sustained serious injuries in the crash.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.