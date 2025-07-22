Duval Superintendent gets ‘Highly Effective’ rating from School Board

Dr. Christopher Bernier, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, received high ratings in his first-year evaluation from the Duval County School Board.

The 2025 Superintendent Evaluation highlighted Bernier’s high performance in key areas such as communications and leadership, earning him an overall “Highly Effective” rating from school board members.

The board recognized Bernier’s significant steps to address the district’s financial challenges. These measures include cutting certain positions, consolidating schools, and increasing the number of teachers in elementary schools to meet class size requirements.

Earlier this month, the district achieved its first-ever “A” grade under Dr. Bernier’s leadership, a notable accomplishment in his first year as superintendent.

You can read Bernier’s evaluation below:

