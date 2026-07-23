Central Riverside Elementary School treated for termites, will be ‘ready and safe’ for school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County Public Schools elementary school is being treated for termites just weeks before the start of the school year.

Central Riverside Elementary School was covered in fumigation tents earlier this week, and signs warning about the Vikane poison treatment.

On Thursday, the tents were down and pest control crews were there working to clear it out.

DCPS said fumigations typically take about five days.

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DCPS gave Action News Jax details about the timeline of termite activity at the school:

“The issue was initially identified toward the end of the 2024-25 school year. The district performed targeted spot treatments at that time and continued to monitor the affected areas. Termite activity returned near the end of the 2025-26 school year, and we determined that a comprehensive fumigation was the most effective long-term solution.”

DCPS said that the school “will be ready and safe for students and staff when the school year begins.”

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