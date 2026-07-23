City of Jacksonville OIG report: Improper renovation work done in DCPS school cafeterias

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a scathing report, the city of Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General discovered improper cafeteria work inside Duval County Public Schools.

The OIG found permitting, inspection, and verification problems with major kitchen renovations.

This includes electrical work, gas connections, and mechanical installations.

Officials say this put lives at risk and created physical issues for staff.

The project costs totaled more than $30 million.

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Inspectors found cords on the floor and custom installed lines.

The report noted issues at Eugene J. Butler, North Shore Elementary School, and San Pablo Elementary School.

The OIG recommended safety inspections of food service facilities, verifying permits before a project is done, contractor performance evaluations, and disciplinary reviews for administrators who allowed the improper renovations.

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The OIG gave DCPS 10 days to respond to the report, but never heard back.

Action News Jax reached out to DCPS about the OIG report and received the following statement:

“We take this report seriously and are conducting a thorough review of its findings. Following our review, we will respond directly to the Office of Inspector General.”

You can look at the full report from the OIG below:

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