Man accused of killing daughter, wounding other daughter and their mother, pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in a deadly triple shooting that involved his children and their mother entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Action News Jax told you when officers arrested Trudale Reed, 29, earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Reed showed up at the home where Briana Johnson and their children live on June 30.

About 20 minutes before the shooting, police said Johnson is seen on Ring camera opening the door to the home and both girls run to Reed for a hug.

Their 4-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting, and Johnson and their 2-year-old daughter were injured.

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Reed told detectives he blacked out after drinking alcohol and does not remember anything.

His next appearance in Duval County court is set for Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

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