Duval Virtual Instruction Academy opens enrollment window for 2026-2027 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families in Duval County have until mid-June to apply for the 2026-2027 school year at Duval Virtual Instruction Academy, the district’s online public school option.

DVIA’s asynchronous model allows students to access curriculum around the clock and set their own schedules. Students learn through a combination of pre-recorded modules and live sessions with state-certified teachers.

The school offers multiple enrollment pathways beyond full-time attendance, including Duval FLEX, which allows traditional students to take or retake individual courses outside their regular school schedule and is also available to home education students.

Eligible students dealing with medical or psychological conditions can also enroll full- or part-time through the Hospital Homebound program.

For the Fox family of Jacksonville, they say DVIA has been a source of academic flexibility and support.

Conner Fox, a senior, said the online format has reduced stress and allowed him to accelerate his coursework, leaving him with only two courses remaining this year.

“I can work at my own pace, and I can get ahead,” said Asher Fox, an eighth-grade DVIA student.

Families interested in applying can visit the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy website to learn more or begin an application.

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