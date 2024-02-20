Eclipse enthusiasts take to the skies: Delta to offer path-of-totality flight for April 8

Delta Air Lines is offering a unique opportunity for umbraphiles to witness a total solar eclipse from the sky on April 8, 2024.

The special flight, Delta 1218, will depart from Austin and land in Detroit, providing passengers with an extended viewing experience within the path of totality.

Operated on an A220-300 aircraft renowned for its extra-large windows, Delta’s flight 1218 promises premium eclipse viewing for passengers.

Departing Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and arriving in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET, the flight is meticulously timed to coincide with the eclipse’s peak, ensuring an unforgettable spectacle for all onboard.

Eric Beck, Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning at Delta, stated “Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers.”

While Delta flight 1218 offers a unique experience, travelers on other Delta routes will also have the opportunity to witness the eclipse from the air. Five additional flights on April 8 have been identified for prime eclipse viewing, spanning routes:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

For those preferring a ground-based vantage point, Delta serves many destinations within the path of totality, including Austin, San Antonio, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” noted Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist.

Booking information for Delta’s eclipse-viewing flights can be found on delta.com, although travelers are reminded that flight plans are subject to change based on factors such as weather and air traffic control.

