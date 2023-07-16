Edward Waters receives NCAA approval for advancement to final year of Division II training

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis, Indiana – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Membership Committee has granted approval to Edward Waters University (EWU) to enter its third and final provisional year of Division II membership. This announcement follows a thorough evaluation of the university’s reports and a virtual site visit by an NCAA consulting group.

The approval signifies an important milestone in EWU’s transition to NCAA Division II.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The university’s president, Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., expressed his excitement regarding the news. “We were absolutely ecstatic to have learned earlier today that Edward Waters University (EWU) has been approved by the NCAA to move to our third and final year of the provisional membership process,” President Faison said.

Dr. Faison also acknowledged the significant contributions of Dr. Ivana M. Rich, the Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at EWU, as well as the entire athletics administration, coaches, student-athletes, faculty athletics representative, and the academic community for their collective efforts in guiding the university’s program through this transformative growth opportunity.

During the second year of transition, EWU fully immersed itself in the governance, compliance, and competitive schedule of NCAA Division II. The university competed as a full member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and demonstrated progress in various areas, including degree checkmarks, financial aid, and admissions protocols.

Moreover, the university celebrated notable achievements in athletics during its second provisional year.

The EWU women’s volleyball team claimed the 2022 SIAC East Division Regular Season Championship and Tournament Runner-Up titles. The men’s volleyball team achieved an undefeated conference regular season and secured the 2023 SIAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. Additionally, the Lady Tiger softball team emerged as champions in the 2023 SIAC East Division and Tournament.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Ivana Rich expressed her gratitude to the NCAA and credited the assistance and support of Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting and campus partners in enabling EWU to advance to the third year of provisional membership. She described the approval as a momentous day for EWU Athletics.

Looking ahead, EWU Athletics is eagerly anticipating its provisional third year. During this period, the program’s staff will participate in the NCAA Convention, and Regional Rules seminars, and receive a follow-up visit from Strategic Edge Athletic Consulting to evaluate their progress.

A successful transition through year three will lead to Edward Waters University achieving full membership in NCAA Division II, thereby granting eligibility for national championship contention beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.