Enrollment open now for Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Enrollment is open for Florida Virtual’s full time public schools.

Families can apply through July 17 at 5 p.m.

Officials say parents should enroll their students as early as possible because the window to apply is short.

Classes begin August 19. To apply, click here.

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