Shipwreck Island extends season; Haunt Nights returns for Halloween thrills

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Shipwreck Island Waterpark is extending its 30th season for two bonus weekends, allowing guests to enjoy a few more days of fun before the park closes for the year.

The waterpark will now remain open Saturday, October 5, and 11–13, which includes Columbus Day.

“After such a successful summer celebrating our 30th season, we’re excited to give our guests a little extra time to enjoy the park,” Rick Deutscher, manager at Shipwreck Island Waterpark, said. “These bonus weekends are a way to say thank you to the community and visitors who made this year so memorable.”

While the waterpark season winds down, Halloween festivities are just beginning.

Adventure Landing’s Haunt Nights officially opened on October 4, returning with two interactive haunted houses and more than 60 live scare actors.

This year’s biggest new feature is “The Brig”, a prison-themed haunted house that leads guests through eerie cellblocks, haunted inmates, and the ghost of a warden.

“Haunt Nights has grown into a must-visit Halloween tradition for teens and adults,” Hank Woodburn, owner of Adventure Landing, said. “Each year we push ourselves to deliver new scares and unforgettable experiences that keep our guests coming back.”

Haunt Nights runs on select evenings through November 1.

Tickets are on sale now at www.hauntnightsjax.com.

