Extreme July heat wave prompts Deegan administration to rollout new cooling centers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Record shattering temperatures in July have prompted Mayor Donna Deegan to launch new cooling centers throughout the city.

“That’s just going to continue folks, with global warming,” Deegan said during a press conference announcing the new initiative Monday.

The centers are intended to act as a safe haven during extreme heat, especially for vulnerable populations at the highest risk for heat-related illness.

Jacksonville Chief Health Officer Dr. Sunil Joshi said local heat-related illnesses are up roughly 200 percent compared to last year.

“This is truly a health-related emergency,” Joshi said.

The new cooling centers will open during extreme heat waves.

The six locations will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday when the heat index is projected to reach 108 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days, or any day where the heat index is expected to hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

In the event of extreme heat on Sunday, mobile cooling stations will be stationed outside the Main Library and the Legends Center.

“I suspect that a lot of this is going to be people who are either outside workers or folks who are in a situation where perhaps they don’t have AC,” Deegan said.

City leaders warned the centers are not intended for those currently exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion like heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting or vomiting.

“If you’re experiencing any of that, call 911 and let JFRD come transport you to a hospital,” Chief Keith Powers with JFRD said.

JTA is also offering free transportation to the cooling centers via certain routes.

You can find a full list of cooling center locations below, or click here for more information on the new program.

COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS:

Legends Center And Gymnasium , 5130 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208

, 5130 Soutel Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Highlands Regional Library , 1826 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218

, 1826 Dunn Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32218 University Park Branch Library , 3435 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32277

, 3435 University Blvd N, Jacksonville, FL 32277 Jacksonville Main Public Library , 303 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

, 303 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Beaches Branch Library , 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

, 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Charles Webb Wesconnett Library, 6887 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210

