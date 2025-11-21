Family confirms Nunley and accused shooter were exes who shared a 1-year-old child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of 24-year-old Cherrish Nunley, the young Jacksonville mother shot and killed in a gym parking lot Saturday, is speaking out as new details emerge about the man accused in her death. Loved ones tell Action News Jax Nicholas Brooks that not only did Nunley know the suspect, but they shared a one-year-old child.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals and Dallas Police arrested 31-year-old Randy Campbell in Texas. Jacksonville detectives had identified him early in the investigation as the suspected gunman in Nunley’s killing.

Nunley’s sister, Justine Donaldson, said the family had long been concerned about Campbell.

“Well, I sort of had a feeling in my gut about the situation that he had something to do with it.”

Donaldson confirmed that Nunley and Campbell had been in a relationship.

“He and my sister were together from 2023, I believe, and then they had their son.”

Their son, one-year-old Preston Campbell, is now without his mother. Nunley also leaves behind her five-year-old daughter, Emma.

Nunley lived in an apartment complex across from the Chuze Fitness on Sunbeam Road, the same gym where she was shot in the parking lot. The sister said neither Nunley nor Campbell had a membership there, deepening the family’s confusion about why they ended up at that location. Donaldson also said there had been concerns about domestic violence in the relationship.

“She got to a point where she wasn’t really allowed to talk to the family, and domestic abuse started.”

As the Nunley family prepares to face their first Thanksgiving without her, they said they are determined to see justice served.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’d love to see him get the death penalty.”

Still, Donaldson believes that while legal consequences are ahead, there is already a heavy burden Campbell cannot escape.

“Is to know that every time he sees his son, he sees her face too, and he has to go to sleep, knowing that he destroyed his son’s life.”

The sister said she does not know why Campbell was in Texas.

“I understand that he did have some family in Arizona, so we assume maybe he was heading that way.”

Campbell is now awaiting transport back to Jacksonville to face charges. A review of his background did not show a previous criminal history. The family plans to honor Nunley with a memorial car show in January. Those wishing to help with funeral arrangements, here is the link: https://gofund.me/5902d70a3

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]